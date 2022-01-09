Dodgers: Outfield Prospect James Outman Says AZL Made Him a Better Player

Dodgers outfield prospect James Outman is one of the new addition to LA’s 40-man roster. Los Angeles drafted Outman in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft.

According to scouts, Outman is an intriguing prospect who possesses both power and speed. His defense is another tool that should continue to develop.

Outman turned heads in 2021 as an Arizona Fall League (AZL) invitee. He ranked 13th in OPS (.974) against some very stout competition. The former Cal State Sacramento Hornet credited the elite talent in Arizona with his progression on the field.

“It was good competition out there, facing some really good arms. My teammates, really good players out there. Just being around all of those really high caliber players, I was holding myself to a much higher standard than I was holding myself to before.”

During the 2021, Outman slashed .266/.379/.490 between time with Great Lakes Loons (High-A) and the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A). There are concerns with his ability to consistently make contact, but his power has never been a question.

Outman is excited to be added to the 40-man roster, but he is by no means satisfied.

“The end goal isn’t for me to make it on the 40-man roster. The end goal is for me to a be a big leaguer for as along as I can.”

The outfielder should begin the year in the upper levels of the minor leagues. He has a way to go before he reaches his end goal, but he’s on his way.