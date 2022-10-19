Dodgers: Mookie Betts Should "Be Embarrassed" According To MLB Analyst

It was a terrible outcome for the Dodgers who seem destined to win it all, or atleast make a deep postseason run. Instead the Dodgers found themselves at the end of a gentlemen's sweep courtesy of the Padres and without the help of their start outfielder Mookie Betts.

For a lack of better words, Betts did not show up when the team needed him the most. This doesn't discredit everything he's done for the organization already as he won a World Series title in just his first season with the team, but the team needed the 2020 World Series Betts.

Instead, Betts finished the 2022 postseason with a batting average of .143 wit two hits, one RBI and two runs scored in four games (via StatMuse). MLB Analyst Bill Plaschke spoke of his disgust of what he saw out of Betts during the postseason (via Los Angeles Times).

"One guy who's not leaving but he should be embarrassed is Mookie Betts. Mookie Betts gets treated with kid gloves. The highest paid player on the team didn't show up. Mookie needs to show up bigger than he showed up the last couple years."



It was an embarrassing outing for Betts, but also the team as a whole. Sure they had issues with the pitching unit that finally came to fruition when it mattered the most, but the team struggled to get runs on the board all postseason.

These issues can easily be fixed and it was something that didn't seem apparent all season long, but this might be enough to make some must needed changes throughout the roster. The team has too much talent to finish with a NLDS exit.