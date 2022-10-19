Skip to main content

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Should "Be Embarrassed" According To MLB Analyst

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts did not show up during the postseason
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It was a terrible outcome for the Dodgers who seem destined to win it all, or atleast make a deep postseason run. Instead the Dodgers found themselves at the end of a gentlemen's sweep courtesy of the Padres and without the help of their start outfielder Mookie Betts.

For a lack of better words, Betts did not show up when the team needed him the most. This doesn't discredit everything he's done for the organization already as he won a World Series title in just his first season with the team, but the team needed the 2020 World Series Betts. 

Instead, Betts finished the 2022 postseason with a batting average of .143 wit two hits, one RBI and two runs scored in four games (via StatMuse). MLB Analyst Bill Plaschke spoke of his disgust of what he saw out of Betts during the postseason (via Los Angeles Times).

"One guy who's not leaving but he should be embarrassed is Mookie Betts. Mookie Betts gets treated with kid gloves. The highest paid player on the team didn't show up. Mookie needs to show up bigger than he showed up the last couple years."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was an embarrassing outing for Betts, but also the team as a whole. Sure they had issues with the pitching unit that finally came to fruition when it mattered the most, but the team struggled to get runs on the board all postseason.

These issues can easily be fixed and it was something that didn't seem apparent all season long, but this might be enough to make some must needed changes throughout the roster. The team has too much talent to finish with a NLDS exit. 

Mookie BettsLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19218102_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers Analyst Feels There Will Be a Major Roster Overhaul This Offseason

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_11455708_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: A Few Former Boys In Blue Are Still Playing in the Postseason

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19242885_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Extended Rest For LA Not An Excuse For Postseason Collapse

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18985040_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Two LA Stars Among the Finalists for NL Hank Aaron Award

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_15871348_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: L.A. Columnist Somehow Thinks 2022 NLDS Loss Puts Asterisk on 2020

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19243727_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Analysts Question Tyler Anderson Being Removed from Game 4

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19244099_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Will Smith Gifted With Birth Of First Baby

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19243829_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Joe Musgrove's Comments On Playoff Format May Show Glaring Issues

By Ryan Menzie