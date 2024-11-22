Dodgers Predicted to Lock Up $90 Million All-Star in Blockbuster Deal
Teoscar Hernández is predicted to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 season after rejecting a qualifying offer from the team, according to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report.
Hernández was a huge asset during his first year in a Dodgers uniform. The outfielder became the first Dodger ever to win the Home Run Derby, was an All-Star, and hit a career-high in home runs.
Miller believes Hernández will return to the Dodgers. The Los Angeles team has shown interested in free agent short stop Willy Adames, but Miller thinks the Dodgers will prioritize re-signing Hernández.
"However, it's at least possible they land both Hernández and Adames and perhaps probable they would prioritize re-signing the outfielder over acquiring the shortstop. Hernández fit in well with them in 2024, setting a career high in home runs and racking up more hits, home runs and RBI than all Dodgers not named Shohei Ohtani."
Miller predicts the All-Star to secure a $90 million contract from the Dodgers this winter. However, the Dodgers will have to compete against other interested teams in the outfielder.
Hernández certainly tugged on the heart strings of Dodgers fans during his speech at the World Series parade.
"You guys made this dream come true. Thank you for making me a World Champion,” Hernández said through tears. “That’s how much I care, how much I appreciate everything that this organization, these fans have given to me. When I show that kind of emotion, that’s when I truly feel it. I’ve been blessed to be here.”
The outfielder has been vocal about his desire to return to Los Angeles in 2025. Hernández made it abundantly clear that he wanted to remain in a Dodgers uniform for years to come.
“My hopes are really high,” Hernández said of re-signing. “Like I’ve said before, the Dodgers are the priority obviously. I’m going to do everything in my power to come back.”
The Dodgers have let go of fan favorites before, such as Justin Turner, Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, and Corey Seager. However, much of the speculation this offseason has pointed to Hernández making his return to Los Angeles by the end of the offseason.
Come spring training, Dodgers fans are hopeful they'll see Hernández in the outfield at Camelback Ranch.