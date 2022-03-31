Dodgers Projected Starting Rotation By the Numbers

Oct 17, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) reacts after a strike out in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game six of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

This is Buehler's first year as the Dodgers official ace. Roberts named Buehler as the Opening Day starter earlier this month. It's an effective passing of the torch from Clayton Kershaw to Buehler.

Last season, Walker was a Cy Young front runner for much of the year before falling apart in September. He finished with a 2.47 ERA and led the majors in starts (33). The heavy workload resulted in an uncharacteristically uneven playoff run for Walker. It will be interesting to see how his arm responds after a full offseason.

Still, it would be a shock if Buehler wasn't right back in the Cy Young race in 2022.