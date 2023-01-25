Dodgers Prospects: Miguel Vargas Makes Top 5 Up and Coming Third Baseman List

Vargas has some of the best skills in this prospect class including hit-tools and power.

As the youth movement is expected to take off in 2023, the Dodgers are looking to take advantage of Miguel Vargas’ talents.

The 23-year-old has certainly caught the attention of many prospect hounds. Most recently, Vargas has been listed amongst the Top 10 MLB 3B 2023 prospects.

MLB.com’s Johnathan Mayo posted the full list:

The Top 10 (ETA)

1. Gunnar Henderson, Orioles (2023)

2. Brett Baty, Mets (2023)

3. Curtis Mead, Rays (2023)

4. Josh Jung, Rangers (2023)

5. Miguel Vargas, Dodgers (2023)

6. Jacob Berry, Marlins (2025)

7. Cam Collier, Reds (2025)

8. Colt Keith, Tigers (2024)

9. Coby Mayo, Orioles (2024)

10. Deyvison De Los Santos, D-backs (2024)

Last season, Vargas showed potential, slashing .170/.200/.255 with a .455 OPS in 47 at-bats in the majors. Vargas is expected to earn a significant amount of playing time for the Dodgers this upcoming season, as the team looks to utilize his skills.

After all, the young infielder does have one of the best hit-tools out of this class. He was even previously listed among prospects with 'Best Hit Tool' in the league.

Mayo acknowledges the prospect’s hit-tools and power as well:

Top tools

Hit: Mead, Vargas (65)

All Mead has done is hit pretty much wherever he’s been, with a .306/.376/.517 line. He had a .922 OPS at the upper levels in 2022 after hitting .313 in the Arizona Fall League in 2021… sense a trend? Vargas has similarly mashed at every stop, with a Minor League career line of .313/.390/.488. Rapidly advancing up levels didn’t hurt him — he hit .304 in Triple-A last year — en route to his first callup to the big leagues.

Power: Henderson, Vargas (65)

Henderson is still only 21 and even though he slugged .531 in the Minors a year ago, he’s just scratching the surface of tapping into his power from the left side of the plate and he hit the ball very hard during his big league debut. Vargas’ pop started showing up for real in 2021 when he hit 23 homers and slugged .526, then slugged .511 in Triple-A last year and that plus hit tool means he’s going to get to the power consistently.”

Looking at his playing history, Vargas has displayed what he is capable of. Although he has room to grow defensively, he has the versatility in playing different positions including second base and left field.

He was a top-40 prospect before the 2022 season and was also voted Best MLB Prospect in the Triple-A Pacific League.

Vargas will gain more opportunities this season, and his athleticism will be on full display for Los Angeles. As he continues to develop his game, he could even make a run at NL Rookie of the Year.