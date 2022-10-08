Coming into the final day of the season Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman and Mets infielder Jeff McNeil were battling it out for the NL batting title with McNeil four points ahead of Freeman. Freeman did all he could do to catch up going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI's but still fell one point short.

This of course McNeil had himself a game to keep himself in the lead...right? Unfortunately no that wasn't the case and instead the Mets chose to sit McNeil.

It seems the Mets took whatever it takes to win literally, even if it means not playing at all. Radio personality Fred Roggin of NBC LA did not take kindly to McNeil not playing the final game and basically securing the title and did not mince words when talking about his disgust (quotes via AM570 LA Sports).



"An incredible year for Freeman, why did he finish second? Because the man ahead of him Jeff McNeil did not play for the Mets. If McNeil had gone 1-for-3 or 1-for-4 Freddie Freeman would have won the title. I thought it was gutless move by McNeal not to play. Rodney countered with perhaps he had incentive in his deal...from my perspective it was a gutless. If you wanna win the title you gotta play. If you are the best and you've played then you deserve it. Freddie Freeman had the guts to play."

Roggin has a right to be upset because if McNeil were to have played he could at least show at the end whether Freeman truly deserved the title or McNeil. Freeman showed up and played his heart out and more than likely would have won the title.

At the end of the day, Freeman would've been happy with the batting title but the only title that matters right now is the World Series.