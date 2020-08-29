SI.com
Dodgers Recall Gavin Lux, Option Mitch White

Howard Cole

The Dodgers recalled infielder Gavin Lux Saturday and optioned pitcher Mitch White to their alternate site at USC.

After seeming to outgrow the minor leagues with a glorious 2019 season (.347/.421/.607, with 26 home runs and 76 RBIs in 458 at bats), Lux, was expected to be the team's regular second baseman in 2020. Either his performance in Spring Training or the COVID-19 shutdown changed all that, and I'm not sure which. 

Whatever the reason, Lux did not make his season debut until game two of the doubleheader at San Francisco Thursday. And the only reason he was entrusted with that opportunity was because of the MLB mandate that teams carry an extra player for doubleheaders. The 22-year-old went 0-3 with two strikeouts and was promptly optioned.

But with Justin Turner's hamstring injury last night at Texas, Lux is getting another chance. We'll probably see Max Muncy play base third tonight for Turner, with Edwin Rios, who's return from the injured list (also with a hamstring) getting the lion's share of starts at third until Turner is ready to roll.

You don't want to get me started on the Dodgers and hamstrings -- read this instead -- and the beat goes on.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled infielder Gavin Lux and optioned right-handed pitcher Mitch White.

"Lux, 22, returns to the Dodgers after making his season debut on Thursday, going 0-for-3 against the Giants in Game 2 of the doubleheader. He played in 23 games for the Dodgers in 2019, batting .240 (18-for-75) with two homers and nine RBI. Prior to joining the Dodgers, the Kenosha, WI native split time between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, batting a combined .347 (159-for-523) with 26 homers and 76 RBI in 113 games. He was named the 2019 Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year by the Dodgers organization, as well as the 2019 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America after the season. He has been with the Dodgers organization since being drafted in the first round (20 overall) of the 2016 First Year Player Draft from Indian Trail High School.

"White, 25, made his Major League debut last night against the Rangers, tossing a scoreless inning in the Dodgers’ 6-2 loss. The San Jose, CA native has been with the Dodgers organization for four seasons, across five different levels, posting a 14-15 record with a 3.97 ERA (130 ER/294.2 IP) and 311 strikeouts. Last season, he split the campaign between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, going a combined 4-6 with a 5.09 ERA (53 ER/93.2 IP) and 105 strikeouts. He was originally selected by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2016 First Year Player Draft out of Santa Clara University."

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Video courtesy of Spectru SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

