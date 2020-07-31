Dodgers Recall Victor Gonzalez, Designate Terrance Gore, Tab Tony Gonsolin to Start Friday

With the club using nine pitchers in Wednesday night's 13-inning 4-2 win at Houston, the Dodgers are in need of reinforcements. So designated-pinch runner Terrance Gore was designated for assignment Thursday afternoon, with left-handed reliever Victor Gonzalez being recalled to replace him on 30-man roster.

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled left-handed pitcher Victor González and have designated outfielder Terrance Gore for assignment.

"González, 24, will be recalled for the first time after being placed on the 40-man roster on October 31, 2019. The southpaw has been with the Dodger organization for seven seasons, posting a 17-27 record with a 4.34 ERA (182 ER/377.0 IP) and 364 strikeouts in 112 games (76 starts). The Tuxpan, Nayarit, Mexico native recorded his best season with the Dodgers in 2019, across three different levels going 5-2 with a 2.31 ERA (23 ER/89.2 IP) and 93 strikeouts. His next appearance with the Dodgers will be his Major League debut.

"Gore, 29, appeared in two games with the Dodgers without recording an at bat. The Georgia native has spent parts of seven seasons in the Major Leagues, hitting .224 (15-for-67) with 32 runs scored and 23 stolen bases in 102 MLB games."

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

Additionally, Los Angeles skipper Dave Roberts told reports that right-hander Tony Gonsolin will be called up to start in Arizona tomorrow night.

It's possible that Gonzalez will be to be available for Thursday's game and be sent back down for Gonsolin tomorrow. It's also possible that Joe Kelly will begin serving the suspension for his participation in the Dodgers-Astros bench-clearing non-fight tomorrow, with Gonzalez remaining with the club indefinitely. We'll relay that information when it becomes available.

And remember, glove conquers all. Although a pouty-face helps.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.