Dodgers Recall Victor Gonzalez, Designate Terrance Gore, Tab Tony Gonsolin to Start Friday

Howard Cole

With the club using nine pitchers in Wednesday night's 13-inning 4-2 win at Houston, the Dodgers are in need of reinforcements. So designated-pinch runner Terrance Gore was designated for assignment Thursday afternoon, with left-handed reliever Victor Gonzalez being recalled to replace him on 30-man roster.

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled left-handed pitcher Victor González and have designated outfielder Terrance Gore for assignment.

"González, 24, will be recalled for the first time after being placed on the 40-man roster on October 31, 2019. The southpaw has been with the Dodger organization for seven seasons, posting a 17-27 record with a 4.34 ERA (182 ER/377.0 IP) and 364 strikeouts in 112 games (76 starts). The Tuxpan, Nayarit, Mexico native recorded his best season with the Dodgers in 2019, across three different levels going 5-2 with a 2.31 ERA (23 ER/89.2 IP) and 93 strikeouts. His next appearance with the Dodgers will be his Major League debut.

"Gore, 29, appeared in two games with the Dodgers without recording an at bat. The Georgia native has spent parts of seven seasons in the Major Leagues, hitting .224 (15-for-67) with 32 runs scored and 23 stolen bases in 102 MLB games."

Additionally, Los Angeles skipper Dave Roberts told reports that right-hander Tony Gonsolin will be called up to start in Arizona tomorrow night. 

It's possible that Gonzalez will be to be available for Thursday's game and be sent back down for Gonsolin tomorrow. It's also possible that Joe Kelly will begin serving the suspension for his participation in the Dodgers-Astros bench-clearing non-fight tomorrow, with Gonzalez remaining with the club indefinitely. We'll relay that information when it becomes available.

And remember, glove conquers all. Although a pouty-face helps.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Dodgers at Houston Astros Game Thread, Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Tuesday night's game include 5 1/3 scoreless innings from the Dodgers' bullpen, a five-run, single-and-walk-em-to-death L.A. fifth and a Joe Kelly-inspired brouhaha. And inspiration for the visitors and their fans all the way around. We'll see what, if anything, comes of it tonight.

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Houston Astros Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Lowlights from the weekend's embarrassing split with San Francisco were too many to sum up in a paragraph. So here's an entire breakdown, published Monday. Here is the Alex-Wood-to-the-IL story and our Dodgers/Astros series preview.

Howard Cole

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Thread, Sunday at 7:00 p.m. PT

Lowlights from Saturday's game include multiple baserunning boners and a messy start from Alex Wood. Dave Roberts' men will continue to run the bases aggressively, with a course correction having been made well in advance of tonight's first pitch.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, Reliever Joe Kelly Suspended by MLB

L.A.'s skipper, Dave Roberts, received a one-game suspension (which he'll serve tonight with bench coach Bob Geren manning the helm); reliever Joe Kelly received an eight-game suspension, which he is appealing.

Howard Cole

Dodgers vs. Giants Opening Day Game Thread, Thursday at 7:00 p.m. PT

Welcome to another of our nightly game threads. Tonight marks the first of four versus San Francisco to open the 2020 championship season. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. PT. on ESPN.

Howard Cole

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Thread, Saturday at 1:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Friday's game include a pretty seven-inning, one-run start by Ross Stripling, two home runs from Max Muncy and a lot of help from what looks to be a rather bad 2020 Giants club. After the 9-1 win, L.A. stand alone in first in the National League West at 2-0.

Howard Cole

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Highlights from the opener Thursday include a fine 4 1/3, 60-pitch start for Dustin May, 4 2/3 scoreless from the Los Angeles bullpen and a four-hit, one-homer, five-RBI night for Kiké Hernandez. After the 8-1 win in the opener, L.A. stood alone in first place at 1-0.

Howard Cole

Dodgers at DBacks Series Preview

The Diamondbacks are off to a lousy start, having gone 2-4 through their first six games. Only the Martes, second baseman Ketel and new centerfielder Starling (no relation), have shown much life at the plate thus far as Arizona has hit a collective .202/.280/.275 (60 OPS+) with just one home run, by new right fielder Kole Calhoun.

Cliff Corcoran

Dodgers, Joe Kelly Take Care of Business with Astros

Look, no one is condoning head-hunting, OK? I wasn't crazy about the behind-Alex-Bregman's head wild pitch. But the last I checked there was no HBP in the boxscore. No one sprawled on the dirt writhing in pain, bleeding from nose and mouth. There was no beaning, no injuries of any kind and no bench-clearing brawl.

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Astros Series Preview

Tuesday’s game was supposed to be the first ever matchup between future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw, two other holdovers from the 2017 Fall Classic, but injuries have sidelined both.

Cliff Corcoran

