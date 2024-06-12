Dodgers Reveal Bobby Miller's Expected Activation Date
The Los Angeles Dodgers could soon be welcoming back their promising right-handed ace, Bobby Miller. Dodgers Insider Twitter/X account shared that Miller is set to pitch on Thursday for Oklahoma City Triple-A, and if all goes well, it could mark the end of his rehab journey.
Miller's absence has undeniably left a void in the Dodgers' rotation since his last start on April 10 against the Minnesota Twins. However, his rehab progress has been a beacon of hope, with his last outing demonstrating effective pitching in four innings, allowing only one run on four hits and two strikeouts on Friday.
The 25-year-old was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 13 due to right shoulder inflammation. However, things seem to be trending in the right direction for the Ddpogers and Miller, as he is on the doorstep to make his return after being out of the rotation for more than two months.
Miller's 2024 season started strong, with arguably the best outing of his pro career against the St. Louis Cardinals. However, his two starts after that were atrocious, and it was clear something wasn't right. Through three starts this season, the Illinois native has recorded a 1-1 record with a 5.40 ERA, 18 strikeouts, and a 1.46 WHIP in 11.2 innings.
The former first round pick will provide a boost to the Dodgers rotation. You could never have enough arms in the rotation.