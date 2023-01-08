Dodgers Rumors: Former All-Star Shortstop Linked to LA as Free Agent Fit

Perhaps the Dodgers are still in the market to upgrade at shortstop

The top free agent shortstops quickly flew off the radar leaving the Dodgers back where they started. The departure of Trea Turner is production that no team can easily replace, but a new shortstop has been linked to the team.

Two-time All-Star, Elvis Andrus, is the latest in the rumor mill of a potential shortstop change. The team has been open to deploying Gavin Lux at the position, but perhaps at a cheap option for Andrus the Dodgers can then move Lux to his normal infield position.

Andrus provides veteran leadership despite not appearing in an All-Star game since 2012. However, his 14 seasons in the league is more than enough reason for teams to keep an eye on Andrus and reports have the Dodgers in the mix (via New York Post).

Elvis Andrus could fit for the Angels who still seek a shortstop. The Red Sox, Dodgers, and Twins may also make sense for a SS.



It fits in the same narrative the Dodgers have practiced all season long; another low-risk deal.

He averaged .237 with the Athletics last year and across the 15 seasons of his major league career, he posts a .270 AVG.

Andrus could fit nicely and still keep the Dodgers below the threshold they are looking for. Saving money is the name of the game and the Dodgers still have a respectable roster built.

Championship aspirations seem like a long shot but plenty more work can be done. Andrus isn't the bank-breaking move fans may be looking for but it would be an immediate upgrade in a position of need.

The Dodgers have made little moves to improve on the roster turnover but Andrus could be a move in the right direction.