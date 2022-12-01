Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: Insider Expects LA to be More Active on Trade Market Than Free Agency

The timetable for the Dodgers doesn't end to make splash moves
The unpredictability of an entire season makes way for huge moves and large win streaks. This of course was something the Dodgers were accustomed to being apart of last season finishing with 111 wins and being the focal point for top a top free agent signing in Freddie Freeman.

Now the Dodgers find themselves in a similar situation but with a lot more money to work with. There have been reports of the Dodgers taking it easy and trying to stay below the luxury tax but still have some holes to fill especially with Trea Turner likely gone. 

Even if the Dodgers don't make any huge splash plays before the start of the season, it doesn't rule out the team making a big trade before the end of the season. The Dodgers were active last season by the trade deadline as Fabian Ardaya said on Access SportsNetLA so it's no surprise the team constantly works for key players. 

“I think they’re going to be looking at trades a lot. I think you sort of look at it last year at the trade deadline, they were really in on Pablo Lopez. They didn’t get a deal done, the asking price was really high, but he’s still someone they’re going to be looking at. Corbin Burnes, I know the Brewers say they’re not going to move him, but they’re going to say that about every guy until they get the right asking price. Same thing with Shohei Ohtani out there."

With many big names still available, even if it's by trade, it can give an idea of why the Dodgers are willing to save so much money for a big name. Shohei Ohtani would be the major prize for the Dodgers as Ohtani is on the final year of his contract with the Angels. 

