Dodgers Rumors: Insider Names Two Former LA Hurlers as Options for Mets After Losing deGrom

Everyone needs a pitcher. It has now become a glaring need for the Mets who lost Jacob deGrom, who was heavily linked to the Dodgers, to the Rangers and now find themselves in a new found predicament.

deGrom's lucrative contract provides huge risk for an injury prone 34 year old pitcher. With another pitcher off the market, the Dodgers continue their search but some former Dodgers pitchers may find a new home with the Mets.

An insider believes the Mets will go after some lower risk contracts to help spread the wealth among the pitching unit. This of course doesn't rule out a big time pitcher signing, but some familiar names may find a new home (via SNY).

According to sources, some of the main options in that category are Andrew Heaney, Kyle Gibson, Taijuan Walker, Ross Stripling and Jose Quintana -- though Quintana’s market might exceed that salary slot and drift closer to the multi-year deals signed by Zach Eflin (four years, $40 million), and expected to be offered to Jameson Taillon. Same with Kodai Senga.

Andrew Heaney appeared in 16 games for the Dodgers in 2022. In 16 games, he recorded a 4-4 record with a 3.10 ERA and 110 strikeouts.

Ross Stripling on the other hand was last with the Dodgers in 2019. Last season with the Blue Jays Stripling finished 10-4 record with a 3.01 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 24 games.



Both provide near the same value and will command far less money than deGrom. However, Justin Verlander is also a name to keep an eye on as the Mets and Dodgers could battle it out to land the 2022 Cy Young champion.