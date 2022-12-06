Dodgers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Former MVP Outfielder

With Cody Bellinger as a free agent, and seemingly more likely than not to sign with another team, the Dodgers have a big need in the outfield.

As of now, the starting outfield come Opening Day would be Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor and either Trayce Thompson or James Outman — that has to have fans a little worried.

The free agent outfield class isn't exactly ideal. Outside of Brandon Nimmo, there aren't a ton of sure-things. However, the Dodgers like to find their diamond-in-the-rough type players, so it's no surprise they're showing interest in a former MVP outfielder.

Yes, in the year 2022, the Dodgers are reportedly interested in signing Andrew McCutchen. He's 36-years-old, and nowhere near the player who won an MVP Award in 2013. But he still played in 134 games last year for the Brewers — including a two-home run game against the Dodgers — and put up pretty similar numbers to Bellinger.

McCutchen slashed .237/.316/.384 with 17 home runs and 69 RBIs. He struck out 124 times, walked 57 times and stole eight bases. For comparison, Bellinger slashed .210/.265/.389 with 19 home runs and 68 RBIs. He had 150 strikeouts, 38 walks and stole 14 bases.

Obviously this isn't to say McCutchen is better than Bellinger — Cody is nearly a decade younger and is just three years removed from his MVP season. He's also a much better defender because, again, he's nine years younger. But still, as far as numbers go, McCutchen put up a similar stat line to Bellinger — and he would come at a fraction of the cost.

As for his defense, McCutchen split his time between DH and the outfield. When he was in the outfield, he played in mostly left and right, but he did play a little bit of center.

If the Dodgers were to sign McCutchen, Taylor would likely move to center, allowing McCutchen to play in left.

Obviously this wouldn't be the splashy acquisition Dodger fans are hoping for — but if they're looking to save money in the outfield to spend elsewhere, McCutchen could be an interesting buy-low candidate.