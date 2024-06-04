Dodgers Rumors: One of MLB's Best Young Outfielders Reportedly Available in Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2024 campaign as one of the more loaded and deeper teams in the majors on paper. However, as we approach the dog days of the schedule, the grind of another major league season has exposed the team's inevitable flaws.
The good news is that it's barely June, and the Dodgers have a shot at improving the roster with the trade deadline, which is more than a month away on July 30.
It's no secret that the Dodgers will be buyers by the trade deadline. They could especially use help in the outfield, preferably from a capable hitter who can add depth the lineup. That problem can be solved by potentially acquiring Chicago White Sox All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the White Sox are willing to throw Robert Jr. into a deal.
Yes, the White Sox are willing to deal center fielder Luis Robert Jr., who is expected to return from a hip injury this week and is signed through 2027.- Jeff Passan
The White Sox are a mess, sitting at the bottom of the American League Central with a 15-45 record. They are 24.5 games back of the division leader, Cleveland Guardians, and their chances of making the postseason are virtually nonexistent. The White Sox have a few exciting pieces on their roster, and Robert Jr. is the headliner.
The 26-year-old is having a solid start to the season, batting .214 with two home runs, four RBIs, and a .741 OPS. While those numbers don't pop off the page, he is playing with the lowliest team in the majors. A change of scenery could be in the cards for Robert Jr., and the Dodgers could be players for him.
The bottom of the Dodgers' lineup is among the worst in the league. The combination of Kiké Hernández, Gavin Lux, Andy Pages, Jason Heyward, Chris Taylor, Austin Barnes, and Miguel Rojas has not gotten on base to support the dangerous top of the Dodgers' lineup.
Through Sunday, the Dodgers' six through nine hitters were batting .200, the fourth-worst mark in the majors, and have a .586 OPS, the fifth-worst.
Robert was a consensus top-100 prospect coming out of Cuba. He finally seeemed to deliver on his tremendous potential as a 25-year-old in 2023, when he slashed .264/.315/.542 and made the American League All-Star team. He could provide a boost if L.A. takes a swing at him.