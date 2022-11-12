Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: The Trea Turner Sweepstakes Could Come Down to Phillies and LA

Is there still hope the Dodgers can bring back their star shortstop Trea Turner?
It remains clear the Dodgers are going to do what they can to bring back their shortstop Trea Turner, but with the huge payroll the Dodgers have it leaves the door open for Turner to find a new team. Despite the huge win totals, MILB Insiders strongly believe Turner can find his way to the Phillies. 

Despite the reports of Turner being open to playing on the east coast, the Phillies also present an enticing option with the roster they have. The Phillies made it to the World Series and still have Bryce Harper to team up with Turner. 

Of course, the relationship with Harper and Turner extends back to their days on the Nationals (quotes via MLB Network).

“First off, the Phillies, for a variety of reasons a lot of people here believe the Phillies are perhaps the most likely landing spot of all for Trea Turner. Let’s begin with his close friendship with Bryce Harper, going back to their time with the Nationals. That is one element here, where Trea would love to play with Bryce again.”

The MLB Network isn't the only one's who are feeding into the rumors of Turner going to the Phillies (via David Grzybowski).

"There's some interesting rumblings that he wants to be here," Jayson Stark of The Athletic said of Turner during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic. 

Whichever team Turner inevitably ends up on, it's no question he will bring the championship level of talent the organization is looking for. Dodgers fans will do anything to bring Turner back, but with huge money on the table it will be hard to imagine Turner declining such life changing money. 

