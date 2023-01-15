Dodgers: Several Players Expected to Play In The 2023 WBC

After five years, the World Baseball Classic will return in which multiple Dodgers will look to take part in this year's series.

A World Baseball Classic hasn't happened since 2017 when Team USA walked away with their first title after defeating Puerto Rico in the finale. Japan won the first two Classics in 2006 and 2009, and the Dominican Republic brought home the title in 2013.

Although the teams are still being finalized, nine Dodgers (eight players and one coach) have already committed to making an appearance in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, and Will Smith are expected to represent Team USA and will be supported by Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel.

Six-time All-Star Freddie Freeman will be joining Team Canada which he played for back in 2017. This time, he's coming off one of the best seasons of his career after posting a .325 AVG with 100 RBI and 21 homers.

Julio Urias, Austin Barnes, and Victor Gonzalez are expected to join Team Mexico and Miguel Rojas will represent the Dodgers for Team Venezuela.

With the absence of both of LA's starting catchers, this opens up more playing time for a few upcoming prospects such as Diego Cartaya and Dalton Rushing at Camelback Ranch.

But it also brings about some concern, especially with two starting pitchers in Kershaw and Urias who we especially need healthy for seven straight months starting in late March. Getting in extra innings on their arms might not be ideal in that sense but it will be good for them to shake off some of that off-season rust.

Plus, both hurlers are experienced and have proven themselves more than worthy of showing out for their countries.

And finally, although we kind of have an idea of who the starting shortstop most likely will be (Gavin Lux especially after getting reps during Spring Training), Rojas being away will complicate some things.

Although these are just a few of our concerns, the WBC only comes every four years (five this time due to COVID) so seeing players mesh with other players from around the MLB is fun to watch.

WBC play begins on March 8, although no Dodgers will be playing until March 11. Rojas will be playing the first round in Miami, while the USA, Canada, and Mexico teams will be in Pool C playing in Phoenix in the first round. Any Dodgers players who make it past the first round will play the rest of their tournament in Miami, with the championship game scheduled for March 21.

May the best team win!