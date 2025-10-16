Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to Have No Pitching Limitations in NLCS Game 4
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is set to start Game 4 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium, and manager Dave Roberts says he's no longer concerned about the starter's pitch count.
The Dodgers have closely monitored Ohtani's outings this season since his return to the mound after nearly two years of solely sticking to hitting, but appear to be content with the MVP's progression throughout the season.
Ohtani threw just one inning in his return game June 16, and worked his way up to a regular season-high six innings in his final start of the season in September. He also reached the sixth inning in the first postseason start of his career against the Phillies in the NLDS.
"Yeah, I think that for us, getting him through seven innings I think twice this year, so I feel -- the century mark isn't like a ceiling on pitches," Roberts said. "Yeah, I think it's just kind of contingent on how he's throwing.
"He's waited for this moment, and I think with the rest that he's got going into is that game, he's going to be ready to go."
Ohtani has been reliable both on the mound and at the plate for the Dodgers all season long, however has hit something of a slump during the postseason. He is batting just .147 through eight games, striking out in 15 of his 34 at-bats.
In his sole outing of the postseason, Ohtani struck out nine batters in six innings, allowing three runs on three hits in a Dodgers win.
During the regular season, Ohtani made 14 starts, posting a 2.87 ERA through 47 innings. His ERA was the second-lowest of his career and his best since 2022, when he received Cy Young votes in the American League.
The Dodgers hold a 2-0 lead in the NLCS over the Milwaukee Brewers as they head back to LA for Game 3, which comes on Thursday. Tyler Glasnow will start the game for the Dodgers, and will look to keep his scoreless record this postseason intact.
Glasnow has made two appearances this postseason, spanning 7.2 innings, and hasn't allowed a runner to cross. The right-hander has also recorded 10 strikeouts in his two games, both of which came against the Phillies in the NLDS. He will take the mound for the Dodgers Thursday at 3:08 p.m. PT.
