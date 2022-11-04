Dodgers: Shortstop Should be a High Priority Early for Los Angeles

As the Dodgers tick closer to the official start of the offseason, not just this post-elimination purgatory they've been in since mid-October, the hot stove rumors will soon be in earnest. The offseason isn't even truly here yet but the club has already been linked to just about every big name expected to be on the market.

Most notable are the rumors tying LA to top slugging free agent Aaron Judge. But he's an outfielder and the Dodgers are relatively set out on the grass, depending on what happens with Cody Bellinger who is a non-tender candidate this winter.

While the offensive production from the team's outfield core left much to be desired this past season -- particularly in the postseason -- the true needs for the Dodgers this winter lay elsewhere on the roster.

At least in the eyes of The Athletic and beat writer Fabian Ardaya.

The insider offered up a blurb about what LA should prioritize this offseason. He pointed to a starting rotation that is certainly depth-challenged once Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson officially become free agents. But he also cheated on the assignment and pointed out one more area the front office should be concerned about.

Shortstop.

...Next is figuring out who the heck is playing shortstop, and if it’s not Trea Turner then how will they make up for his absence from the lineup that was baseball’s best during the regular season in 2022.

Trea Turner is the second-best free agent officially hitting the open market next week. At the 2021 trade deadline, Andrew Friedman and company prepared for the likely departure of Corey Seager at shortstop by acquiring Turner. But the team has now run out of star-level contingency plans.

Gavin Lux certainly is the top internal option, should the team be unable to re-sign Turner. Another option could be a return to shortstop for Chris Taylor, who came up as a shortstop and has played 259 games there at the big league level.

The Dodgers have also been linked to not-so-fan-favorite Carlos Correa who is expected to opt out of his contract with the Twins and could potentially be signed for a shorter, higher-dollar contract.