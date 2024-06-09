Dodgers Sign Outfielder Out of Taiwan: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers have added Taiwanese outfielder Ko Ching-Hsien to the organization.
Baseball reporter Francys Romero was among the first to share via Twitter/X.
The Dodgers didn't hesitate to show their commitment to Ching-Hsien, offering him a substantial $700,000 contract as an international free agent. This significant investment is a testament to the team's belief in his potential and their dedication to securing top talent.
Ching-Hsien, 17, was among the standout players in the U-18 Baseball World Cup last year, and the Dodgers liked what they saw. How could they not?
In nine games over the U-18 tournament, he recorded video game-like numbers, slashing .550/.690/.750 with a. double, a home run, four RBIs, seven walks in 20 at-bats, and a 35 percent walk rate.
The Dodgers can still use their budget from the international pool, having a little over $3.15 million left before the window closes on Dec. 15. The plan for the Dodgers is to possibly bring on Japanese sensation Rōki Sasaki if he is allowed to come to the major leagues next season.
The Dodgers have a real shot at acquiring a pitcher like Sasaki next season, and they could do it for cheap.
The Dodgers are no strangers to finding talent outside of the U.S. Many of their best players have come outside of the States, including Yasiel Puig, Adrián Beltré, Fernando Valenzuela, and Kenley Jansen.