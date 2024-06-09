Dodgers Sign Outfielder Out of Taiwan: Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers will sign Taiwanese OF Ko Ching-Hsien (17) for around $700,000 bonus, sources confirm.



The official signing will be in the next few days.



Hsien is an athletic and multi-tools outfielder who shined at the last World U-18 with .550 AVG, 1 HR, 4 RBI. pic.twitter.com/ElXxx1Lm4n