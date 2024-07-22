Dodgers Sign Reliever To Minor League Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed veteran right-handed relief pitcher Nick Anderson to a minor-league contract. Anderson agreed to sign the deal with the Dodgers on Saturday.
Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on the news via Twitter/X.
Anderson was designated for assignment on July 13. The veteran reliever has had success in the past, mainly with the Tampa Bay Rays. He elected for free agency after clearing waivers. The 34-year-old logged a 4.04 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 35.2 innings out of the bullpen for the Royals, and he could play a significant role with the Dodgers once he is activated.
Coincidentally, Anderson's time with the Royals ended with back-to-back scoreless appearances July 12 and 13 against the Boston Red Sox — the same team the Dodgers swept on Sunday.
Anderson started his big league career with the Miami Marlins in 2019 and was traded that deadline to the Rays, where he played some of his best baseball. He collected a 1.85 ERA, 68 strikeouts, 233 ERA+, 2.42 FIP, and a 0.64 WHIP in 48 games and 43.2 innings.
In the 2020 World Series, Anderson made three appearances out of the Rays' bullpen against the Dodgers. He allowed at least one run in all three games and blew two saves.
In Oct. 2021, Anderson underwent a "primary repair" procedure on his right elbow that knocked him out for all of 2022.
The Milwaukee Brewers drafted the right-hand pitcher, a Minnesota native, in the 32nd round of the 2012 MLB Draft. The Dodgers will do their best to try to capture the magic Anderson pitched during his time at Tampa Bay.
Anderson has a 14-7 career record, a 3.18 ERA, and a 3.5 WAR in 165 games.