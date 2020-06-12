InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Dodgers Take East Tennesee State's RHP Landon Knack with 60th Pick,  RHP Clayton Beeter of Texas Tech with 66th in MLB Draft

Howard Cole

I can't remember a time when pitching wasn't a drafting-and-developing priority for the Dodgers. And neither can you. We'd probably have to go all the way back to Brooklyn in the 1950s, a decade before there was an MLB Draft.

True to form, Los Angeles followed-up Wednesday night's selection of Louisville right-hander Bobby Miller with the 29th and final pick of the first round by taking two more righty hurlers Thursday.

Up last in every round by virtue of their best-record-in-baseball 106-win 2019 season, Andrew Friedman reached out and grabbed RHP Landon Knack out of East Tennessee State. He's a 6' 1", 215 pounder, from Johnson City, Tennessee and a junior college transfer by way of Walters State City College. 

At ETS in 2019, Knack made 15 appearances (all of them starts), going 9-5, with a 2.60 ERA, a 1.093 WHIP, with 94 strikeouts in 97 innings. Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown this year, Knack appeared in four games (all starts), putting up a 1.08 ERA, an 0.520 WHIP with 51 Ks in 25 IP. All told, at ETS, the line looks like this: 19 GS, 2.29, 0.975, with 145 in 122 (10.7 SO/9). Already a workhorse at 22, Knack averaged 6.5 innings per start.

Baseball America, which ranked him 113th (out of 500), had this to say about L.A.'s second-round selection: "Knack saw his star rise this year with increased velocity, as he ran his fastball into the upper 90s and piled up 51 strikeouts in 25 innings." Video below.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

In Competitive Balance Round B, with the 66th pick (via the Twins as part of the trade that sent Kenta Maeda to Minnesota and Brusdar Graterol to L.A.), the Dodgers chose Clayton Beeter, of Texas Tech.

Yes, a pitcher named Clayton from Texas. This particular Clayton is a righty, however. He's 6-2 and 220, and a redshirt sophomore in 2020. Beeter was at 2-1, with a 2.14 ERA, an 0.810 WHIP, with 33 Ks in 21 IP prior to the shutdown this year. In a full 2019 season at Lubbock, the numbers were these: 21 G (all in relief), 0-3, 3.48, 1.548, and 40 in 20 2/3. 

Overall at Texas Tech: 25 G, 4 GS, 2.81, 1.175, with 73 Ks in 41 2/3, good for a whopping 15.8 SO/9. To give you an idea of how good that strikeout rate is, Kenley Jansen sports a 13.3 SO/9 lifetime, with a career best 16.1 as a 23-year-old Dodger in 2011. Video at USA Today here.

Three picks, three strong arms for L.A. so far in the MLB Draft. Stay tuned.

And remember, glove conquers all

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers Take Louisville Right-Hander Bobby Miller in 2020 MLB Draft

Miller was originally drafted in the 38th round by the Orioles organization out of high school in 2017, but opted for college ball, and no doubt a higher draft slot further on the down the road. Smart man.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

MLB Owners Have Players Right Where They Want Them

Quick, don’t think; just answer. When was the last time baseball had a commissioner who didn’t cancel the World Series?

Howard Cole

by

MLB2021

ESPN '30 for 30' Documentary 'Long Gone Summer' Tardy on the Fastball

The film's running time is one hour and 43 minutes, but it's a full hour and a half before performance enhancing drugs is even mentioned.

Paul Banks

Gambling: Odds for Saves and Strikeouts Leaders Just Out

While we don't know if there is going to be a baseball season in 2020, we do know who the oddsmakers think will league the American and National Leagues in saves and strikeouts if there is.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Foundation to Launch Drive-Thru Series in Response to Dodgers RBI COVID-19 Needs Assessment

Series will provide 132,000 meals, over $480,000 in resources to families across five distribution days in South Los Angeles, Huntington Park, Lynwood, Long Beach and East Los Angeles Regions

Howard Cole

June 8: This Day in Dodgers History

Tommy Lasorda is demoted to the AAA-Montreal Royals to make room for another left-hand hurler. Famous Lasorda quip included.

Howard Cole

by

MLB2021

Evaluating the Dodgers' Drafts Under Andrew Friedman

Andrew Friedman has overseen five Rule 4 drafts since the team hired him away from the Rays in October 2014. The first two have already proven to be significant successes.

Cliff Corcoran

Dodgers MLB Draft Preview

A few tools to help you follow along.

Howard Cole

Ranking the Dodgers' Rookies of the Year, Part 2

Last week, I began the process of ranking the Dodgers’ record 18 Rookie of the Year recipients based solely on the strength of their on-field performances. Today, in anticipation of the Rule 4 draft on Wednesday, I finish the task with the top nine.

Cliff Corcoran

Dodgers Support Online Memorabilia Auction to Combat COVID-19 and Racial Inequality

Featuring Mookie Betts Autographed Bats, Meet & Greet Experiences with Clayton Kershaw, Gavin Lux, Will Smith

Howard Cole