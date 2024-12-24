Dodgers, Teoscar Hernandez Haven't Discussed Deal in a Week: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers and free agent Teoscar Hernández haven't discussed a potential contract in a week, according to Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. The latest update indicates contract negotiations haven't progressed in recent days.
“What I can tell you, based on my sources, is that the Dodgers and Teoscar Hernández, they haven’t communicated for over a week,” McKain said on Monday’s episode of Dodgers Dougout Live. “There’s been no communication between the Dodgers and Teoscar Hernández.”
McKain believes Hernández isn't willing to accept the Dodgers' offer at this point in time, signaling he will either join another team or the Dodgers will have to increase their offer. It was recently reported that the negotiations between the two parties stalled because of money.
“The deal that the Dodgers are offering Teo, I don’t think that he will ultimately accept,” McKain said. “I think the Dodgers will have to up their offer.”
Hernández had a stellar first year with the Dodgers. From making the All-Star Game to winning the Home Run Derby to hitting a career-high in home runs, Hernández certainly earned a considerable offer.
“I do think that he has earned a nice contract to be back with this team. We’re gonna see how badly, though, he wants to be back,” McKain said. “It might require him to take a little less to be back on a World Series contending club that’s trying to defend their title.”
Hernández would make a great addition to the roster, but the Dodgers aren't willing to create a contract that won't be successful. McKain said in the case of Hernández, there are more pros than cons.
“For where they’re at right now, the pros outweigh the cons,” McKain said. “It’s just a matter of getting to a contract they feel good about. …
“If it ultimately ends up where Teoscar’s back on this team, you can guarantee yourself that the Dodgers got him back on the contract they wanted to sign him on.”
