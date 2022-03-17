Dodgers: Three Teams Rumored to Be In Talks with Albert Pujols

The Dodgers already re-signed one fan favorite this offseason when they inked Clayton Kershaw to a one-year deal. But, you can't win them all. Joe Kelly is now with the White Sox. Corey Seager is the Rangers new shortstop. The question is, will the Dodgers make a run on bringing back Albert Pujols?

According to Héctor Gomez and Mike Rodriguez, LA is not one of three teams vying for Pujols' services.

The idea of Pujols returning to St. Louis is interesting, but the idea was previously downplayed by The Athletic's Katie Woo. Over the weekend, Cardinals owner William DeWitt Jr. didn't exactly confirm that St. Louis is pursuing one of their franchise icons.

Pujols is one of the high profile sluggers who's surely benefiting from the implementation of the universal DH. In theory, it doubles the amount of potential landing spots for the future Hall-of-Famer.

As far as Pujols returning to the Dodgers, team president Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes have communicated little about bringing Tío Albert back.

In terms of DH-Dodgers rumors, Jorge Soler and Nelson Cruz were both previously linked to LA. Cruz has since signed with the Nationals, but Soler remains unsigned.

Unlike Friedman and Gomes, Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy is in favor of bringing Pujols back. Muncy had this to say when David Vassegh asked him about the prospect of re-signing Tío Albert on an episode of AM570's Dodger Talk.

“I definitely would not be opposed to have another season with him. He can still hit lefties really good and he still brings a lot to the clubhouse. He’s awesome to have around.”

Plenty of time remains for the Dodgers to engage with Pujols and discuss a potential new deal. At the moment, it doesn't appear that a reunion is on the horizon.