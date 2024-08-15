Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Gets Extra Day of Rest Before Facing Cardinals
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow will start on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals instead of Friday. Glasnow was originally expected to start Friday on four days of rest, but the team is granting him an extra fifth day of rest.
Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register was among the reporters with the team in Milwaukee to report the news.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts noted that the team is considering a few options at pitcher to fill in for Glasnow, including Justin Wrobleski. The 24-year-old Wrobleski has started four games for Los Angeles this season, going 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts. The Dodgers' top young starter was River Ryan, but the rookie is set to undergo Tommy John surgery after sustaining a UCL strain.
The likely start for Wrobleski gives Glasnow an extra day of rest. Glasnow last started for the Dodgers on Sunday, in the team's 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. In that start, Glasnow pitched 7.0 innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs, and one walk while recording four strikeouts.
The Dodgers' ace, who was traded to the team from the Tampa Bay Rays this past offseason, was on the injured list earlier this season with lower back tightness. While Glasnow did not spend extensive time on the IL, the Dodgers do want to prioritize keeping the starting pitchers they do have available healthy.
As noted by Plunkett, Dodgers pitchers have started on four days' rest only seven times this season. Gavin Stone has done it three times, and no one else has done it more than once.
Ryan's Tommy John surgery was just the latest among myriad injuries the Dodgers have endured to their bullpen this season. Dodgers pitchers including Glasnow, Ryan, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, Emmett Sheehan, Kyle Hurt, Brusdar Graterol, and Michael Grove have all missed time due to injury this season.
Due to these injuries, the Dodgers have used 17 starting pitchers this season, the most of any MLB team.
While the Dodgers have been able to withstand these injuries through the regular season, they are looking to avoid any more as the postseason nears, and keep arms like Glasnow's as rested as they can.
The 30-year-old has started 22 games for the Dodgers this season, going 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 168 strikeouts, the fourth-most strikeouts in MLB.
Glasnow has already started more games and pitched more innings this season than he has in any prior season, which could be another motivating factor for the extra day between his starts.