Dave Roberts Calls Dodgers Trade Candidate One of His Favorite Players

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discussed one of his favorite players and what the future holds for him amid trade rumors.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has been linked to a move away from Los Angeles as the team weighs up an outfield reshuffling.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Hernandez will need to be traded if the Dodgers want to sign a high-profile free agent this winter.

"They’ll dip put their toes in the water for Tucker, [Cody] Bellinger and [Edwin] Diaz, but they would prefer to grab outfielder Harrison Bader and [Robert] Suarez," USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote..

"The only way they may consider making an expensive pickup is if they trade Hernandez, who’s owed $26.5 million."

Hernandez was poor in right field last season, ranking 33rd out of 36 players in Outs Above Average, while he struggled to make consistent contact on the ball.

He still has $44 million remaining on his contract over the next two seasons, and at his mid-30s, his defense is likely to continue declining. Given Hernandez's ability to hit for power, he would be a great designated hitter, but Shohei Ohtani is already committed to that role.

During the start of the Winter Meetings, Roberts addressed Hernandez's future on the team and the likelihood of a trade.

"Teo certainly fits. He's helped us win two championships. He's one of my favorites. Could he move to left? Potentially, but I will say, from my eye test, the last game in Colorado, the last time we were in Denver, from that point, his right field defense was at least average.

"And so for me, that was sufficient with the bat potential. We'll have conversations, but again, I do think that with the versatility potential and how we shape this roster, there are some options, but right now, he's our right fielder."

Free agents Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger are among the top targets, though the Dodgers may hesitate to commit long-term money for another player with Hernandez on the payroll.

The simplest solution might be to keep the veteran, especially since he connects well with the locker room, but if he keeps being a liability in right field, a trade at the deadline could also happen.

