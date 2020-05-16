Five Players Dodgers Might Take with 29th Pick in MLB Draft

InsideTheDodgers
While we may not see major team sports in action for a while, at least the respective drafts can safely proceed. The Major League Baseball draft will go ahead as planned, albeit abbreviated from 40 rounds to just five, on June 10th-11th.

Which means the publishing of MLB mock drafts are full steam ahead too. While mock drafts do elicit strong feelings within the sports writing world, we can't help but click on them. If you're a Dodgers fan, you likely quickly scroll down to where Los Angeles will select, slot #29. Here are five names you may hear called at that position come draft night.

JT Ginn, RHP, Mississippi State

It's both fun and logical to mock Ginn to the Dodgers, and that's why this is such a popular projection. Yes, he turned down the Dodgers once already in 2018, when he was selected out of high school at #30 overall, a position that held a slot value of $2,275,800.

The Mississippi native has developed his command and repertoire to the point that he should now be a top ten talent, but he's shut down for the year; having underwent Tommy John surgery in March.

NCAA stats (two years): 8-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.075 WHIP, 109 Ks, 89 1/3 IP.

[Related: Baseball America Predicts Ed Howard to be Dodgers First Selection in 2020 Mock Draft]

Justin Foscue, 2B, Mississippi State

Probably the least risk averse pick the Dodgers could make as Foscue has conveyed reliability and consistency. Throughout his collegiate career with the Bulldogs, the College World Series and with Team USA, he's hit well.

NCAA stats (four years): 141 G, 515 AB, 100 R, 153 H, 38 2B, 19 HR, 96 RBIs, .297/.380.482.

Jordan Westburg, SS, Mississippi State

A majority of mock drafts out have the Dodgers selecting a player from Mississippi State; one of the three mentioned here. Los Angeles picked a pair of college infielders with big bats (Kody Hoese and Michael Busch) in the first round last year, and it's easy to envision them picking one of MSU's middle infielders.

Westburg is considered slightly higher risk/reward than his double play partner.

NCAA stats (three years): 124 G, 446 AB, 103 R, 127 H, 38 2B, 2 3B, 10 HR, 102 RBIs, .285/.385/.446.

CJ Van Eyk, RHP, Florida State

The Dodgers are among the best organizations for developing pitchers, and Van Eyk is a guy they can quickly mold into a finished product. He brings a solid three pitch portfolio (mid 90s fastball, slider, change) plus a 12-to-6 curveball with potential.

Additionally, he's shown an upward trajectory of development in Tallahassee.

NCAA stats (three years): 18-5, 3.21, 1.274, 225 K, 176 2/3.

Daniel Cabrera, OF, LSU

Since Andrew Friedman took over as president of baseball operations in 2014, seven of L.A.'s nine first round picks came from the college ranks. In general, this draft will favor college players and hurt high schoolers because having a season cut short hits those with a smaller body of evaluative work harder.

Cabrera was selected 26th overall by the San Diego Padres in 2017, but turned it down to go to Baton Rouge, where he solidified his big bat corner outfielder reputation.

NCAA stats (three years): 140 G, 502 AB, 92 R, 153 H, 33 2B, 4 3B, 22 HR, 116 RBIs, .305/.392/.518.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.

