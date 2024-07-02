Former Dodgers Fan Favorite to Be Available Before MLB Trade Deadline: Report
The MLB trade deadline is looming, and the Dodgers are poised to make some key additions to their already impressive lineup. As we've seen, a well-timed acquisition can make all the difference, and the Dodgers are aiming to make a significant impact with their trades.
The Dodgers have been linked to a handful of players, and some former Dodgers could also be on the move — two players in that category could be traded later this month. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Justin Turner and Yimi García of the Toronto Blue Jays could have a new home by the deadline.
"The Blue Jays, whose season is already on the brink, plan to place starter Yusei Kikuchi, catcher Danny Jansen, reliever Yimi Garcia, DH Justin Turner and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the trade block," said Nightengale. "Yet, they still want to make one last run with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. They should be staying until at least this winter, if not next summer."
Turner is a Dodgers legend and has established himself as one of the best to don the Dodger Blue. The Dodgers won't be targeting the 39-year-old, but he could be on his third team in two seasons if he's dealt. After nine incredible seasons in Los Angeles, Turner signed with the Boston Red Sox for the 2023 season and then joined their fellow American League East squad, the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays are eight games under .500 as of Tuesday and are a far cry from a Wild Card spot.
García was a Dodger from 2014-19. The Dodgers signed him as an amateur free agent in 2009 and he made his Major League debut in 2014. Injuries held García back most of the time, notably Tommy John's surgery that he underwent that caused him to miss the entire 2017 season.
The 33-year-old helped the Dodgers pitch a combined no-hitter against the San Diego Padres in 2018. After the 2019 season, the Dodgers non-tendered him, and he's bounced around from the Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, and now the Blue Jays.
We'll see if the Blue Jays will trade one or both veteran players before the deadline, putting more former Dodgers on the move — don't expect L.A. to be interested in either of them, though.