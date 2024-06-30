Former Dodgers MVP Could Reportedly Be Traded at Deadline
Former Los Angeles Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger could be on the move by this trade deadline. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Chicago Cubs could be sellers, and Bellinger is considered a name that could find a new home.
"Rivals see the Cubs as a possible seller, but they don't have a lot of veteran trade candidates," said Heyman. "Cody Bellinger would be interesting."
Bellinger signed with the Cubs following the 2022 season after spending the first six seasons of his career in L.A. The 28-year-old established himself as a star in Los Angeles in his first three seasons; however, the next three seasons were quite underwhelming.
From 2017-19, Bellinger slashed .278/.369/.559 with a .928 OPS, 144 OPS+, 11 home runs and 288 RBIs. The next three seasons were horrid compared to the first three as he slashed .203/.272/.376 with a .648 OPS, 76 OPS+, 41 home runs, and 134 RBIs. The numbers told the whole story, and it was clear his time in L.A. was winding down.
The former 2019 National League MVP has found his footing in a new city, but he may need to find his footing elsewhere if he gets traded next month. The Cubs could be sellers as the deadline approaches as they sit seven games below .500, entering Saturday at 38-45, last in the N.L. Central, and five games behind the final spot in the Wild Card.