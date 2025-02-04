Former Dodgers Outfielder Excited to Be With Astros: It’s a Winning Organization
Outfielder Taylor Trammell had a cup of coffee with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 and it was just enough to earn him a World Series ring.
So, it doesn't make sense for him to go MLB Network's "Hot Stove" to share his excitement about joining a winning organization in the Houston Astros.
Trammell was acquired by the Astros via trade with the New York Yankees in November.
"I'm excited," Trammell said. "As we know this is a winning organization so for me, it's always fun whever you get to be part of an organization like that where the culture is winning.
"For me, I'm focused on myself right now, not too much on a lot of the other stuff but I'm in a great spot physically, mentally. I'm just ready to get out there and compete."
The 27-year-old spent the 2024 season with both the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees organizations. Though he only had seven at-bats in the majors, he did record one hit.
Trammell, however, had a strong season in Triple-A where he posted a .256/.381/.488 slash line with 18 home runs in 106 games during the 2024 season.
Houston becomes Trammell's fourth organization in less than a year but he is putting his past behind him and moving into the future with a chance to earn a spot on the roster out of spring training.
“It’s a winning organization, you can feel that,” Trammell said. “For me, that’s a really good feeling to go into an organization that has that mindset of World Series every year. That’s a very fun part of my life right now.”
In an interview with the Houston Chronicle, Trammell said every time he’s on the field, “I do something exciting," adding that he provides solid defensive skills while providing power at the plate and the ability to get on base consistently.
If that's the case, then why hasn't he stuck around longer with teams like the Dodgers or Yankees?
Well it could be because of his atrocious career slash line of 167/.270/.363 with 15 home runs.
Drafted 35th overall in 2016, it took him until 2021 to reach the majors. However, despite his time in MLB, he has yet to replicate the success he’s had in the minors.
“Go out every day and compete,” Trammell said of his spring training chance. “Handle what I can handle, not get too high and not get too low. Understand it’s a process with anything and everything and take the wins and learn from the bad.”