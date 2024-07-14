Former Dodgers Outfielder Joins NL Central Squad on MiLB Deal
Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson has signed with the Chicago Cubs on a minor league deal. The 33-year-old has had two stints with the Dodgers over his nine-year career, including from 2016-17 and in 2022-23.
Thompson made a solid impression with the Dodgers during his first season with the team, posting 13 home runs and 32 RBIs in 80 games during the 2016 season. He could not match this in 2017, as his batting average dropped to .122 and he hit just one home run and two RBIs in 27 games.
He dealt with some injuries and spent much of the 2017 season with Triple-A, but could not find his groove overall.
He then played for the Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, Cubs, and San Diego Padres before returning to the Dodgers in 2022 from a trade. Thompson once again had a nice season in his first back with the Dodgers, slashing .268/.364/.537 with 13 home runs and 39 RBIs in 74 games.
His average then slumped down to .155 in 2023 as he dealt with a strained oblique that landed him on the injured list. He was traded with Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure in 2023 to the White Sox, as the Dodgers acquired Joe Kelly and Lance Lynn.
Now, he's back on his second stint with the Cubs, where he will play in their minor league system. He spent the beginning of the 2024 season in the New York Mets' minor league system.