Former Dodgers Prospect, Designated For Assignment by NL Central Squad, Joins Angels
The Los Angeles Angels claimed former Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Nick Robertson off waivers on Tuesday.
The St. Louis Cardinals had designated Robertson for assignment on Sunday when they activated right-handed pitcher Riley O'Brien from the 60-day injured list.
Robertson made eight appearances with the Cardinals this year, and he had a 4.38 earned run average in just 12.1 innings.
His numbers were far worse with Triple-A Memphis where he had a 7.48 ERA in 21.2 innings for the Redbirds this year.
Robertson was acquired in a trade with the Boston Red Sox in Dec. 2023 that sent injury-riddled outfielder Tyler O'Neill to the American League East. St. Louis also acquired Victor Santos in the exchange.
Before arriving in the National League Central, Robertson appeared in a combined 18 games (one start) for the Dodgers and Boston Red Sox in 2023.
The right-hander was dealt to the Red Sox along with righty Justin Hagenman in a trade that brought Kiké Hernandez back to Los Angeles. At the time, he was on a road trip with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
“I was laying on the training room table. We were in Reno. And I got a message from our GM saying, ‘Call me when you get this’ and he told me,” Robertson told MassLive in Aug. 2023. “Kind of all at once.”
Robertson made his big league debut with the Dodgers in June 2023. In his first big league stint, Robertson allowed 10 runs (seven earned runs), 17 hits, and four walks while striking out 13 in nine outings (10.1 innings).
The Dodgers needed a player who could fill in at second base last summer after Miguel Vargas was demoted to Triple-A. Hernández was part of the solution, and his Los Angeles reunion came at the expense of Robertson.
“Good opportunity to come over here and be a part of a historic organization,” Robertson said about the trade to Boston. “A little different being traded for the first time, having to go from people you know to stuff that you don’t. But everything’s been good so far.”
Robertson throws a four-seam fastball, changeup, and slider. It was the changeup that stood out to Boston manager Alex Cora.
“The changeup is good,” Cora said. “It’s really good. It’s something we’ve been talking about for a while. Big fastball but the changeup is a plus pitch he can use against lefties and righties. Obviously, where we’re at bullpen-wise, it makes sense to us not only because he can pitch today but a righty would be good for us. So we’ll see how it plays out.”