Former Dodgers Reliever Has Disastrous Debut With Astros
After the Houston Astros’ controversial 2017 World Series championship, some Dodger fans might find satisfaction in knowing that a former Dodger is playing a role in their downfall.
A walk-off two-run homer from the Rangers' Josh Smith off Caleb Ferguson led to the Astros' 4-3 loss on Monday.
Ferguson, 28, landed with the Astros at this year’s trade deadline. He was traded by the New York Yankees to Houston for right-handed pitcher Kelly Austin and future considerations.
Ferguson made his major league debut with the Dodgers in 2018, a year after the Astros’ infamous sign-stealing scandal helped them beat the Dodgers in the World Series. This season is Ferguson's first outside the Los Angeles franchise, and he does not seem to be adjusting well.
In just a week with Houston, the reliever has made two appearances that spanned a total of 2.2 innings. Ferguson has logged a 10.13 ERA, which is nearly double his previous career-high ERA (5.13) for a full season.
Throughout his two appearances with the Astros, the Columbus, Ohio native has recorded four strikeouts and no walks while allowing five hits and three earned runs. In the first half of the season with the Yankees, he threw 41 strikeouts and 16 walks and allowed 34 hits and 19 earned runs across 33.1 innings.
Despite Ferguson’s career-high ERA this season, he is still throwing a lot of strikes and minimal balls. He has a 26.9 strikeout percentage and a 9.6 walk percentage overall this season. Both of these metrics are similar to what they were when Ferguson donned Dodger blue.
Before pitching for the Astros and Yankees, Ferguson threw for the Dodgers for five seasons. He was one of the last picks in the 2014 draft, being the 1149th overall pick in the 38th round. He spent four years in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut on June 6, 2018.
His ERA remained below 5.00 for every season he pitched for the Dodgers. Ferguson logged his career-best ERA in 2022, accruing a 1.82 ERA across 37 appearances.
Ferguson was in and out of the major leagues after his 2018 debut, but eventually became one of the team's top left-handers. He spent most of the 2021 season recovering from the notorious Tommy John surgery.
Last December, Ferguson was traded by the Dodgers to the Yankees in exchange for left-handed pitcher Matt Gage and right-handed pitcher Christian Zazueta.