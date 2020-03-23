InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Given the Chance to Visit any Baseball City, Where Would You Go, and Why?

Howard Cole

I think about baseball every day of the year, every year, always. Twenty-nine days this February means I'll experience 366 baseball-obsessing days in 2020. And there millions like me; tens of millions, actually. So what do we do, stuck in our homes 72 hours from what would normally be the religious holiday that is Opening Day?

We dream about being at the ballpark, about being at any ballpark. We dream about being at ballparks we've dreamed about being at. And we take to social media to see what our peers are up to. Which is a good thing, because there's a lot of fun stuff to see.

Dodgers Talk is a Twitter account worth a follow, and this is a great Dodgers tweet:

Scroll though the replies to Ryan Fagan's Sunday tweet and see what you think. And leave your mark.

My little contribution to the discourse, since I was dreaming about a baseball roadtrip anyway, was to ask for responses. Given the opportunity to visit a baseball city (and you may define "baseball city" any way you like), where would you go, and why? Equally dandy is a list of the places you've been. Post them in the comments section to this column or on Twitter. Whatever gets you through the night ... and the shelter-in-place.

These are the yards I've visited, and not including Dodger Stadium (which is my home park, and my favorite), in order of preference: Comiskey Park, Petco Park, Fenway Park, Jack Murphy Stadium, Shea Stadium, Oakland Alameda Coliseum, Candlestick Park and Anaheim Stadium, which were the names at the time of my attendance.

I was in Chicago for an NRA convention (that's National Restaurant Association) in May, 1989, which was a beautiful time to be there. I could feel the city breathe sports, and in particular, baseball. And I just loved everything about Comiskey, and especially the view from my seat behind the plate in the second deck, which seemed to put me right on top of the action.

Here are the baseball cities slash ballparks (that I haven't be to), that I'd love to visit, in alphabetical order, so as not to offend the participants: Camden Yards, Cooperstown, PNC Park, T-Mobile Park (formerly Safeco) and Wrigley Field. When I cross those off my list, I'll be looking for more. I've been to New York many times and love the city, but I haven't been to Citi Field or the present incarnation of Yankee Stadium. So they make the list as well. And sorry to disappoint my SoCal friends with this one, but I love San Francisco. So a baseball trip to whatever it is they're calling that place now awaits.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of my friends responses to my Sunday tweet:

I'll leave you with three stray items from social media unrelated to today's topic -- and two unrelated to baseball -- which should bring a smile. Or maybe a tear.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former-Dodger Jerry Sands Finds a Baseball Home Abroad

Where to turn when there is no major league baseball to watch? How about Nippon Professional Baseball? For an old-friend alert, you might start with the Hanshin Tigers, based in Osaka, Japan. That’s where ex-Dodger Jerry Sands, now 32, is trying to crack the 28-man roster.

Jake Reiner

A Spring Conversation with Dodgers Prospect Errol Robinson

Baseball America: "special hands at shortstop that vacuum up even the toughest hops and make every play look smooth ... aggressive sparkplug who brings energy and swagger to the top of an order."

Howard Cole

Spring Ahead for Transplants

An old episode of Cheers starts with Coach off at the DMV, getting his driver's license renewed. When he gets back to the bar, Sam asks him how it went. "They asked me for my kidneys, Sam! It used to be just ten bucks!!"

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

A Spring Conversation with Dodgers' Prospect Kody Hoese

A big right-hand hitting third baseman out of Andrew Friedman's alma mater, Tulane University. Hoese hit .316/.401/.541, with 39 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 105 RBIs in 160 college games and he was the Dodgers' first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Book Excerpt: Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale 1966 Million-Dollar Contract Holdout

I don't know about you, but I'm getting my baseball fix by catching up on my reading. And I can personally recommend this volume to you. It's "One Nation Under Baseball: How the 1960s Collided with the National Pastime" by John Florio and Ouisie Shapiro.

Howard Cole

Biggest Trades in Dodgers History, 1958 to 1972

Los Angeles Dodgers history, that is, and this is part one in a series.

Howard Cole

The Last Time the Dodgers Were Cheated: Matt Kemp vs. Ryan Braun

Kemp was an All-Star and Gold Glove winner that season. By every conceivable measure, Matt Kemp was the 2011 National League Most Valuable Player. Except he wasn’t.

Evan Henerson

by

K.D.F. 1974

Interview: Astros 2020 Shame Tour

Brendan Donley is the author of “An October to Remember 1968: The Tigers-Cardinals World Series as Told by the Men Who Played in It” (Skyhorse Publishing, 2018) and the man behind the Astros Shame Tour on Twitter.

Tom Wilson

by

K.D.F. 1974

A Spring Conversation with Dodgers Prospect Zach Reks

Reks blossomed in 2019, hitting .310/.394/.584 with nine home runs and 22 RBIs in 22 games at Tulsa and .284/.382/.520 with 19 and 71 at Triple-A Oklahoma City. His combined 2019 totals are these: .291/.385/.536, 28 HR and 93 RBIs.

Howard Cole

Architecture Student Creates To-Scale Model of Dodger Stadium

Miss baseball yet? Well, join the club. In fact, what do you say to the club holding regular meetings, in this very spot? For some non-Covid-19 baseball talk. Because I'll be here, with what I'm calling, "Dodgers Distractions;" a place for team-specific and baseball fun stuff. Starting right now.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974