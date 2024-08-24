How Are the Dodgers Commemorating Kobe Bryant's 46th Birthday?
Kobe Bryant never played in a professional baseball game, but his legacy transcended the sport of basketball, establishing him as a Los Angeles legend.
Aug. 24 is recognized as Kobe Bryant Day in Los Angeles and Orange County. The selection of the date is meaningful as it represents Bryant’s jersey No. 8 and No. 24, which are both retired by the Lakers. In touching synchronicity, Kobe Bryant Day lands one day after Bryant’s birthday on Aug. 23.
Since the devastating passing of Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, Nike created Mamba Week, which leads up to Kobe Bryant Day. Many Los Angeles organizations have since begun participating in the festivities.
The Dodgers are commemorating Mamba Week, along with Bryant’s birthday and dedicated day, through multiple promotions across their three-game homestand this weekend.
Kicking the weekend off on Friday, the Dodgers’ first game of the series against the Rays will end with a Lakers-themed drone show to celebrate Bryant's 46th birthday. It will be similar to last year's show that displayed Bryant shooting a basketball, holding a trophy, and more.
On Saturday, the Dodgers are giving away a Showtime T-shirt that will feature several Lakers icons, including Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabaar. The first 40,000 fans in attendance will be able to acquire the T-shirt.
Sunday is offering arguably the most exciting Bryant-themed apparel. The first 40,000 will be given a black and gold Dodgers jersey that has “Bryant” written across the back. There will be two versions of the jersey, one with the No. 8 and one with the No. 24.
You can view photos of the Showtime T-shirt and Bryant's Dodgers jersey here.
Bryant bonded with many Dodgers players throughout his time in Los Angeles. One of his closest friends in the franchise was Gary Sheffield, who was traded to the Dodgers two years after Bryant joined the Lakers. One day before his passing, Bryant posted a video online congratulating Cody Bellinger for being crowned the 2019 National League MVP.
He also attended many Dodger games, despite admitting to being a Mets fan in his childhood. In Game 4 of the 2018 World Series, Bryant was given the honor of calling out the Dodgers starting lineup before the game. He also threw the ceremonial first pitch to open the Dodgers' 2015 season.
Remarkably, Bryant even helped the Dodgers recruit Shohei Ohtani with a video recorded before his death. Ohtani on Friday became the first 40-40 player in franchise history with his walkoff home run against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Dodgers are still honoring Bryant to this day. His athletic talent, loveable personality, and commitment to philanthropy ensured that he will forever be remembered as one of the most legendary Los Angeles athletes in history.