Injured Dodgers Pitcher Will Resume Throwing This Weekend
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be getting back one of their injured pitchers soon. Dodgers young right-handed pitcher Gavin Stone will throw at some point this weekend. Dodgers beat writer for MLB.com, Juan Toribio, shared the news via Twitter/X.
Stone is expected to begin his throwing program this weekend. The 25-year-old landed on the 15-day injured list on Sept. 6 due to right shoulder inflammation. The Dodgers are as short-handed as a team could be regarding their rotation.
Los Angeles is without Tyler Glasnow, who we learned will miss the rest of the season due to an elbow injury, and is without Clayton Kershaw, who is dealing with a toe injury. Both are on the IL.
The hope for Stone is that he builds up his strength to be ready by the time the Dodgers embark on their postseason journey in a couple of weeks. He at least has taken a step in the right direction with the playoffs approaching soon. Stone has an 11-5 record across 25 starts this season with a 3.53 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 140.1 innings.
If he is able to pitch in the postseason, the right-handed pitcher will play a pivotal role for the Dodgers. He could easily serve as the third or fourth pitcher in the rotation behind guys like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jack Flaherty, or even Walker Buehler.
The Dodgers are in the midst of a tight race in the National League West. As of Saturday, the Dodgers only have a 4.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres. Right behind them are the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are only 5.0 games back.
The race will be a tight one, and hopefully, Stone can be along for the ride when it really matters.
The Arkansas native was selected by the Dodgers in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft with the No. 159 overall pick.
While Stone is progressing well, he isn't the only pitcher who the Dodgers desperately need back. L.A. is also hoping to get Kershaw back from IL. Kershaw is dealing with a toe injury that has kept him out since last Aug. Earlier this week; he was throwing off a makeshift mound at Dodger Stadium.
A timeline has yet to be revealed for the veteran, but the hope is he can be ready by the time the calendar flips to October.
As for Stone, he could potentially be in line to pitch sometime in the regular season.