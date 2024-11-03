Miguel Rojas's Future With Dodgers Revealed
The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up their $5 million club option for veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas in 2025.
Rojas, 35, had one of the best offensive seasons of his career in the historic year for the World Series champions, the Dodgers. Rojas slashed .283/.387/.410 in 337 trips to the plate this year.
Though Rojas started on the bench, he replaced Mookie Betts at shortstop after the star fractured his hand in June. Betts was hit by a pitch that led to a fracture which sidelined him until August.
Rojas also didn't go unscathed throughout the season as he dealt with forearm and groin issues. Injuries were also a problem for Rojas throughout October, which opened up spots for Kiké Hernández and Tommy Edman.
Rojas is an elite defender and a respected figure in the clubhouse. As a veteran, the shortstop provides advice and counsel to his teammates.
There were rumors that the Dodgers would go after a high-profile shortstop on the market, but with Rojas returning for the 2025 season, it seems the Los Angeles front office may shift their focus elsewhere.
There was speculation that the Dodgers would go after Willy Adames from the Milwaukee Brewers or Bo Bichette from the Toronto Blue Jays, but Rojas, Hernández, and Edman can all play at shortstop.
However, Hernández and Edman are both utility players, meaning the pair can play just about anywhere. Furthermore, Hernández is a free agent so his future in Los Angeles isn't a guarantee.
The utility man has established himself as one of the best Dodgers in October, thus it would be hard to imagine the Dodgers would let Hernández go.
Rojas might serve as a back up option if the Dodgers were to add a star shortstop like Adames or Bichette.
The Dodgers could also have their sights set on Ha-Seong Kim, who declined his mutual option with the San Diego Padres and became a free agent. The only problem with Kim is that he will likely miss the start of the 2025 season because he will be recovering from a shoulder surgery.
Whether the Dodgers sign a high-profile shortstop or elect to use Rojas, Hernández, and Edman at the position, the early offseason moves by the team indicates the front office will try to keep the core together for another year.
The 2024 Dodgers were a special team, but the front office will have to decide if bringing back every free agent is worth it. The Dodgers did decided to bring back Rojas and catcher Austin Barnes after picking up their club options.