Miguel Rojas Had Bigger Concern Than False Report About PED Test

Hours before Miguel Rojas could celebrate Venezuela winning their first World Baseball Classic championship in the country's history, he was the subject of a stunning report that proved to be incorrect.

Prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Kansas City Royals, Evan Drellich of The Athletic posted that Rojas was suspended 80 games for a positive PED test. In reality, the Philadelphia Phillies' Johan Rojas is who had been punished for using a banned substance.

During an appearance on "Baseball Today" with Chris Rose, Rojas criticized Drellich. Not for identifying the wrong player, but for what Rojas believes brought unfair attention on the Dodgers organization as a whole.

"He didn't mistype my name. He did it with all the intention to put my name and the organization's name on that tweet. One thing is to mistype my name and say, 'Miguel Rojas got suspended.' That's a fair mistake you can commit.



"But when you say, 'Miguel Rojas from the Los Angeles Dodgers got suspended 80 games for PEDs,' that's what I'm not good with.



"I feel like as a reporter, you have to have some ability to be a professional as well, and apologize not just to me, but to the organization. Because you don't even know how Andrew Friedman felt after this accusation, that for six minutes, kind of rumbled my whole world and got so many people around me, and around us, the Los Angeles Dodgers, worried. Because one guy makes a mistake.



"I'm totally OK with making mistakes. We're all humans. But at the end of the day, I was expecting an apology. Not just for me, but for the people in the organization."

"Breaking: Miguel Rojas of the Los Angeles Dodgers has been suspended 80 games for use of a banned substance," Drellich wrote.

He deleted it minutes after posting and acknowledged his mistake.

"I’ve deleted a post incorrectly identifying who was suspended today. It was Johan Rojas of the Philadelphia Phillies who was suspended," Drellich clarified.

Although clearly frustrated by the incident, Rojas was in the Dodgers lineup against the San Francisco Giants and went 1-for-3 with a run scored. He's enjoyed a hot spring heading into the 13th and final season of his big league career.

Rojas intends to join the Dodgers front office upon retiring.

Evan Drellich apologizes to Miguel Rojas

Rojas recorded his interview with Rose late Tuesday night and it was posted early the next morning. Drellich had not apologized to Rojas at the time the interview went live, but did so by late Wednesday morning.

To Miguel Rojas and the Dodgers, I sincerely and publicly apologize. I’ve reached out to Miguel, the Dodgers and Miguel’s agent to say the same. Once again, I’m sorry. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 18, 2026

It nevertheless marked a second instance of Rojas being tied to a scandal. Jazz Chisholm Jr. previously expressed his disdain for a culture Rojas created during their time together as Miami Marlins teammates.