MLB News: Fernando Tatis Jr. Issues Statement in Response to Suspension

The San Diego Padres traded for a superstar that many Dodgers fans believed would end up on their team, Juan Soto. With the addition of Soto, there was commotion for the battle of the NL West and a possible high caliber playoff matchup between the two clubs, but recent news on Fernando Tatis Jr. might have halted all the hype.

Tatis Jr. has been suspended for the the rest of the season (80 games) and will extend into next season after testing positive for Clostebol, a PED banned by the MLB. To make matters worse, Tatis Jr. was out for this season due to a wrist injury and was about a week away from returning from his injury.

The All-Star caliber lineup consisted of Tatis Jr., Soto and Manny Machado will now have to wait until at least next season for the potential to all play together. Tatis Jr. released a statement Friday about his recent news.

With the shocking development, there was little doubt that it would create shockwaves across the baseball world with fans of all teams reacting. Tatis Jr. tested positive for Clostebol due to a treatment for ringworm, he said in his release.

Tatis Jr. is coming off his best season as a pro where he hit 42 home runs and recorded 97 RBI's on a .282 batting average. The team suffered a devastating loss for the season that will ultimately impact their postseason efforts.

This brings good news for Dodgers fans with one less obstacle to cross, but baseball fans all over the world are disappointed the anticipated rivalry will be without the young star for the rest of this season.