Newly Called Up Dodgers Pitcher Knows He Is Better Than He's Performed
The Dodgers drafted left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski out of Oklahoma State in the 11th round of the 2021 draft. Almost exactly three years later, he was called up to the majors July 7 from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Wrobleski's MLB debut did not go as he had hoped.
“Obviously, I’m not quite happy with the results. It sucks to go out there and give up four runs…I think I’m better than how I’ve pitched the past two starts and obviously it’s frustrating but looking back on it, see what we can do and see what kind of things I can fix.”- Justin Wrobleski, via SportsNet LA
Across his first two appearances, Wrobleski has pitched a total of 10 innings and recorded one loss. He posted a 6.30 ERA, tallying eight strikeouts and four walks. Wrobleski allowed 10 hits, seven earned runs, and four home runs. Two of those home runs were back-to-back in the fifth inning of the Dodgers’ 9-11 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
Although Wrobleski left in line for a victory Saturday, the Dodgers gave up a five-run lead in the ninth inning to the Tigers — the second-worst team in the American League Central — en route to an 11-9 loss.
Relievers Ricky Vanasco, Evan Phillips, and Yohan Ramírez all made appearances in Saturday’s loss, each allowing at least one earned run. Vanasco allowed three earned runs which led to him being optioned back to Triple-A the following day.
The Dodgers have struggled to maintain a healthy rotation with the absences of Tyler Glasnow, Walker Buehler, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The uncertainty behind their return has led to many Triple-A pitchers being called up to the MLB roster. For the time being, it's Wrobleski's turn.
As of July 15, Wrobleski is still on the Major League roster, but considering his performance across his last two starts, it would not be surprising to see him optioned back to Triple-A.