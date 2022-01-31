OKC Dodgers Announce Opening Day Game

MLB Opening Day happening on time is far from a sure thing due to the..wait for it…lockout! That being said, the minor league season is scheduled to start on time.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers (AAA) are set to host the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on April 5th. Although Homer Simpson won’t be taking the field for the Isotopes, it will give thirsty baseball fans an opportunity to watch the sport they love.

Last season, the OKC Dodgers finished 67-62. Top LA pitching prospects Ryan Pepiot and Landon Knack are expected to start the season with the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Tickers are on sale now on the OKC Dodgers’ website.