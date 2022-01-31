Skip to main content
OKC Dodgers Announce Opening Day Game
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

OKC Dodgers Announce Opening Day Game

The Dodgers triple-A affiliate will begin their season on April 5th.

The Dodgers triple-A affiliate will begin their season on April 5th.

MLB Opening Day happening on time is far from a sure thing due to the..wait for it…lockout! That being said, the minor league season is scheduled to start on time.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers (AAA) are set to host the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on April 5th. Although Homer Simpson won’t be taking the field for the Isotopes, it will give thirsty baseball fans an opportunity to watch the sport they love.

Last season, the OKC Dodgers finished 67-62. Top LA pitching prospects Ryan Pepiot and Landon Knack are expected to start the season with the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Read More

Tickers are on sale now on the OKC Dodgers’ website

USATSI_14273374
News

OKC Dodgers Announce Opening Day Game

1 minute ago
USATSI_17015257
News

Dodgers: Trea Turner Posts Photo with Tony Gwynn Trophy and His Biggest Fan

15 hours ago
USATSI_16870025
News

Dodgers: LA Quietly Replaces Longtime Head Athletic Trainer

19 hours ago
USATSI_13452048
News

MLB News: Players' Mistrust of Rob Manfred Cannot be Understated Says LA Insider

23 hours ago
USATSI_16760495
News

MLB News: League and MLBPA Agree on 'Bonus Pool' Concept for New CBA

Jan 29, 2022
Sep 5, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sports agent Scott Boras reacts during a MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB News: Scott Boras Leveraging His Power in CBA Negotiations Says MLB Expert

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_14840088
News

Dodgers Sign Pitcher Sam Gaviglio to Minor League Contract

Jan 29, 2022
Sep 30, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) follows through on a double in the first inning as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) and umpire Mark Ripperger (90) watch during Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Rich Hill Has a Lot of Problems With the Electronic Strikezone

Jan 28, 2022