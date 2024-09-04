One Dodgers Pitcher Traded His Glove for a Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead
Last week, the Dodgers hosted Shohei Ohtani’s second bobblehead night with the franchise. Similarly to his first bobblehead night, the second spurred a frenzy among fans. With 40,000 bobbleheads and a rare golden version up for grabs, a long line of fans formed several hours before the game.
Even the Dodgers players were eager to get their hands on a gold bobblehead.
Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen shared a story of a fellow Los Angeles relief pitcher who traded his prized red glove in exchange for a gold bobblehead.
“Joe Kelly had his son, Knox, at the field that day,” Treinen said on the Foul Territory podcast. “Some guy was showing his gold Shohei bobblehead and said, ‘Joe, I’ll trade you a bobblehead for a glove.” So Joe threw his game glove up there thinking he got one of maybe five gold bobbleheads because we already had our bobbleheads in the clubhouse and they weren’t gold.”
Kelly thought he scored with the trade — until he walked into the locker room later that day and saw his newly acquired rare collectible sitting in his locker. In addition to the regular bobblehead the Dodgers players received in the clubhouse, each player was gifted a gold bobblehead. Now, Kelly was up two bobbleheads but down his treasured game glove.
“Joe thought he was making a good deal,” Treinen said. “Next thing you know, we get back after stretching. All of us have gold bobbleheads in our locker. It was crazy.”
The first set of Ohtani bobbleheads resold for more than $2,300 on eBay, so it was obvious that a gold version would go for much more. And, they did. By the end of the bobblehead night, the collectibles were attached to five-digit price tags.
Even though Kelly is earning $8 million this season, he saw a golden opportunity to earn a couple thousand dollars to benefit his son’s future.
“The prices that those gold bobbleheads were trying to be sold for upwards like 15 grand. It was blowing my mind,” Treinen said. “So Joe thought he did a good thing for his son you know, ‘Hey, I got a college fund for him.’ ”
Three days after acquiring two gold bobbleheads, the Dodgers placed Kelly on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Kelly initally returned from the 60-day IL on July 19, meaning he was healthy just long enough to lose his game glove.