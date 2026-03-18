Shohei Ohtani Writes Painful Message After WBC Elimination

Shohei Ohtani made the decision to not pitch for Team Japan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, but they were one of the favorites to win this year's tournament.

Samurai Japan went 4-0 in Pool C, playing their games at the Tokyo Dome, and earning a spot in the quarterfinals. That called for a matchup with Venezuela, who pulled off an upset last weekend behind an 8-5 win.

As Ohtani returned to Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training, he posted a heartful message on Instagram that thanked fans and teammates, mentioned being pained over falling short, and he congratulated Venezuela.

Although the end result was an elimination loss for Japan, Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr. combined for World Baseball Classic history by becoming the first set of MVP winners to hit leadoff home runs in the same game.

Acuña's blast had a 106.2 mph exit velocity and traveled 401 feet. Ohtani's home run was hit with a 113.6 mph exit velocity and went 427 feet. Both of them were hit to right-center field and overall, represented the 13th and 14th leadoff home runs in WBC history.

Ohtani already was part of World Baseball Classic history with all of the reigning MVP and Cy Young Award winners playing in the tournament this year. He again led Team Japan while wearing No. 16 rather than the 17 jersey that Ohtani has used throughout his entire MLB career.

Prior to the start of the 2023 WBC, he explained the change as merely being tied to having always worn 16 whenever playing for Japan.

Shohei Ohtani's WBC message translated

“Dear fans, thank you very much for your support. Your cheers gave us a push in the back every day,” Ohtani wrote in Japanese.

“We didn’t get the results we wanted, and I’m pained by my shortcomings.

“To the players, manager, coaches, and the staffers who supported the team, it was a short time, but I’m grateful from the bottom of my heart that I was able to experience baseball with you as a representative of Japan.

“Additionally, I want to express my gratitude to the players from the countries we played starting in the first round. Also, to the folks from victorious Venezuela, congratulations.”

Ohtani hit .462/.611/1.231 with one double, three home runs, seven RBI and five walks in four WBC games this year. However, he made the final out in Japan's elimination loss to Venezuela.