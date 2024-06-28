Report: Dodgers Like Idea of Reunion With Former Closer
Jon Heyman of the New York Post listed former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen as one of seven closers who might get traded before the July 30 deadline.
In Jansen's case, the word "might" is doing some heavy lifting. Take it with a grain of salt, but Heyman listed two National League West teams — including the Dodgers — as interested parties if Jansen's available:
“Kenley Jansen, Red Sox: They’re contending so a trade is no certainty now. The Dodgers and Padres like him.”- Jon Heyman, New York Post
The Red Sox have not made the postseason since 2021. This season, the odds are more in their favor. The Red Sox playoff odds are +145, which implies a 40.82% chance of making the postseason, according to BetMGM. Despite their potential postseason contention, Boston might still consider parting ways with some players to build for the future.
Jansen began his Major League career with the Dodgers for 12 seasons, where he accumulated the fourth-lowest ERA by a rookie with at least 25.0 innings in MLB history. He was traded to the Atlanta Braves in 2022 and is currently in his second season with the Boston Red Sox.
Last season, he was ranked sixth in the American League and 13th across MLB in saves (29). Jansen also joined the 400-saves club as the seventh pitcher to reach the mark and the third-youngest player to do so in May 2023. Across 51 games, Jansen went 29-for-33 in save opportunities and did not allow a run in 39 of his appearances. His consistent ability to save games led him to his fourth career All-Star selection, his first for the American League.
This season, he is 15-16 in save situations, posting a 2.30 ERA with 32 strikeouts and 11 walks across 27.1 innings. His ERA ranks 10th across all qualified MLB relievers, while his 15 saves rank fourth against qualified National League relievers.
Adding another high-quality closer to their bullpen would benefit the Dodgers on the road to the World Series, potentially paving the way for Jansen’s return to Los Angeles in the coming weeks.