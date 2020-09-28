Second Look at Dodgers Postseason Roster Possibilities

What’s changed since we posted our first look at the Dodgers postseason roster two weeks ago? Well, Los Angeles brushed aside the San Diego Padres, won the National League West for the eighth straight year (this time by a margin of six games) and finished with the best record in baseball at 43-17, which translates to a 116-win season.



Oh, and they have a first-round opponent to prepare for in the Milwaukee Brewers.

On the personnel front, Walker Bueher, Joe Kelly and Justin Turner have returned from the injured list and Caleb Ferguson was lost for the season (and probably the next one) with a torn ulnar collateral ligament and Tommy John surgery.

While some things have changed, what I said in the earlier piece still applies:

"The 28-man roster for this year only allows Los Angeles to try something unusual...It could be a third catcher in Keibert Ruiz, which would allow skipper Dave Roberts to pinch hit for Austin Barnes earlier and more often than he might otherwise...the addition of a burner in Terrance Gore is a possibility too. Yes, Gore was designated, cleared waivers and reported to L.A.'s alternate site at USC in July, but he's there for a reason. Good reason, and club has two spots open on the 40-man roster, so it's easily achievable."

With the understanding that the rosters can and often do change between rounds, what follows is my prediction for the Dodgers best-of-three wild card series versus the Brewers, which begins Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. PT, undecided vs. Walker Buehler.

Please note that for the sake of this exercise, and because so many of the men play multiple positions, I'm using the classification of infielders and outfielders as laid out by the club at Dodgers.com.

Starting pitchers (3): Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin.

Relievers (11): Pedro Baez, Dylan Floro, Victor Gonzalez, Brusdar Graterol, Kenley Jansen, Dustin May, Adam Kolarek, Joe Kelly, Jake McGee, Blake Treinen and Julio Urias.

Comment: Sure, you can flip-flop Urias and Gonsolin or May and Gonsolin (and I wouldn't object), but this seems to be the way is club is leaning.

Infielders (5): Kiké Hernandez, Max Muncy, Edwin Rios, Corey Seager and Justin Turner.

Comment: No Gavin Lux. That's more a recommendation than a prediction, but it's the right thing to do. And admittedly, for all I know, it's possible for Lux not only to be on the postseason roster from start to finish, but for him to lead L.A. to the promised land, topping it off with the presentation of the World Series MVP award by a stage-fright afflicted Chevy executive who had a year to prepare for a one-sentence speech and still botched the thing something awful.

Lux finished 2020 with a .175/.246/.349 batting line, with three home runs and eight RBIs (all of which came in two games). He committed five errors in 34 starts at second base, which doesn't include several double clutches and otherwise unconverted double-plays. If you don't think the 22-year-old Lux is a Nervous Nellie on defense, you're simply not paying close enough attention.

A club playing for a long-overdue championship best not appear to be overly-concerned with a guy's feelings. Alex Wood isn't going to make it either. These things happen. And nice guys finish last. Equally as important, the passing up of Lux allows for the inclusion of the switch-hitting Ruiz on the roster. Andrew Friedman loves to surprise, remember, and the scouting on the catcher with eight big league at bats (with a single and a homer) would be limited at best.

Catchers (3): Austin Barnes, Ruiz and Will Smith.

Outfielders (6): Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Gore, Joc Pederson, A.J. Pollock and Chris Taylor.

Yes, Gore. With the designated hitter in place throughout, there are only so many pinch hit opportunities for a team to hold a weapon back for just the right moment. A chance to tie or win a game late with this particular weapon equals just the right moment, even if it amounts to one appearance in a three, four, five, six or seven-game series.

And remember, glove conquers all.