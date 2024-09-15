Shawn Green Breaks Silence on Shohei Ohtani's Pursuit of His Dodgers Record
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is on the brink of making more franchise history in his first season as a Dodger. Ohtani hit his 47th home run of the season on Wednesday during the Dodgers' 10-8 win over the Chicago Cubs, bringing him within two home runs of tying Shawn Green's single-season franchise home run record of 49.
During the 2001 season, his second with the Dodgers, Green hit .297 with 49 home runs, 20 stolen bases, and a career-high 125 RBIs. He would spend five seasons with the Dodgers, hitting a total of 162 home runs with Los Angeles.
With 15 games left in the season, Ohtani needs to hit just two more home runs to tie Green's record and three more to break Green's record. Ohtani is closing in on Green's record, and the former All-Star is at peace with Ohtani likely breaking his longstanding record. Green is not just at peace with Ohtani on track to break his record but is in admiration of the player Ohtani is.
“I think Ohtani is the greatest baseball player who ever lived. If he retired today he’d be the greatest baseball player,” Green said in a telephone interview Thursday with Dodgers Nation's J.P. Hoornstra. “And so for me, it’s been definitely an honor to hold the most home runs in a season by a Dodger. If it’s going to get broken, why not be broken by the greatest player who ever lived?”
In just a single season with the Dodgers after signing a 10-year, $700 million deal, Ohtani is already set to break a significant record within the franchise. The 30-year-old superstar has already made history multiple times with the Dodgers this season, including becoming the first player in Dodgers history to record 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Ohtani became the fastest player in MLB history to record 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season and is now on pace to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season. If he were to record 50/50, he would be the first player in MLB history to do so. Ohtani currently holds 47 home runs and 48 stolen bases heading into Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves, putting him well within reach of two major milestones over the final weeks of the season.