Surprise Dodgers Outfielder Has Locker in Clubhouse Ahead of Thursday’s Game
The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya reported outfielder James Outman has a locker at Dodger Stadium ahead of the final game of a four-game series with the New York Mets on Thursday afternoon.
Outman has bounced between Triple-A Oklahoma City and MLB this season. At the big league level, he's appeared in nine games, hitting two home runs and driving in four runs. He's slashing .125/.222/.375 across 24 plate appearances.
The former top prospect has torn up Triple-A pitching this season, boasting a .904 OPS through 44 games. He has the second most home runs on the Comets this season with 12, and is third on the team with 42 RBIs.
Outman spent all of the 2023 season in MLB with the Dodgers, playing in all but 11 games. He was an asset to the offense despite his high strikeout rate, hitting .248 with a .790 OPS. He fell out of favor in 2024 and played just 53 games after failing to produce at the same level.
