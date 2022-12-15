The Dodgers Still Have Question Marks in Centerfield

The top replacements for former Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has completely dwindled. Brandon Nimmo went back to the Mets, Kevin Kiermaier signed with the Blue Jays and there was no chance Aaron Judge was going to come to the Dodgers.

All this puts the Dodgers back where they started despite the minor league deal for Jason Heyward. The production value Bellinger brought in the outfield will be hard to replicate despite the struggles behind the plate.

The Dodgers continue to keep their plans behind closed doors and have given little indication of a backup plan for Bellinger. The concerns have left many scratching their heads leaving MLB insiders still uncertain of why the team got rid of Bellinger in the first place (via Juan Toribio, Dodgers Nation).

“[Centerfield] is going to be kind of interesting. I mean, they have a couple places to replace Bellinger,” Toribio said. “You lose a left-handed bat, so you kind of have to add in a left-handed bat. You’re losing one of the best outfielders in baseball. Obviously his offense wasn’t coming around the last two years, but his defense never wavered, I mean he was a great center fielder. So you have to replace that defense in center field."

Toribio suggests the new rule change may be impacting the Dodgers outlook of finding a replacement.

"And now, with all the rule changes and stuff like that, center fielder — I know the shift is on the infield — but center fielder is still a center fielder. So it depends on how they want to do it. Does that come in one player or does that come in two different types of a guy? Like do you get a left-handed bat who DH’s or whatever the case may be, and then you get a defensive guy in center field.”

It's hard to imagine the Dodgers remain comfortable with the roster they currently have and are paving the way for a massive deal. Trade targets will be something to keep an eye on as the Dodgers can very well afford another huge signing even if it means moving more key pieces.