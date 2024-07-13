Top Dodgers Outfielder Trade Target Could be Off the Board
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly been interested in acquiring Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr, at the trade deadline but Major League Baseball insiders think he could be off the board.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the White Sox have had several teams contact them about center fielder Luis Robert Jr., "but with his struggles, they are considering hanging onto him into at least the winter since he’s under control through 2027."
Nightengale also joined Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation and detailed his thoughts about Robert further saying that the outfielder is a big name but has been a bit of a disappointment this season.
“They could (trade for him). I mean the thing about Robert Jr. is he’s been a big disappointment, Nightengale said. "I mean, always been a hurt. You got three more years of control, I think $15 million next year, and then 20 and 20. That’s a lot of money for a guy who has underachieved, grossly underachieved. So I think the White Sox may hang onto him. Just I’m not sure they’re gonna get what they want for the guy. "
"Last thing the Dodgers want is to trade some prospects for him, then he’s breaking down like he’s been breaking down for the White Sox. So he’s a big name, but he hasn’t lived up to the potential, not even close.”