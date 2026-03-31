Guardians vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

Shohei Ohtani makes his first start on the mound this season as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.

Cleveland won the series opener 4-2 last night after splitting a four-game set in Seattle, and that was the first loss of the season for the Dodgers after they swept Arizona to open the year.

Ohtani will be opposed by righthander Tanner Bibee for the Guardians.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, March 31.

Guardians vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians +1.5 (-102)

Dodgers -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Guardians +218

Dodgers -271

Total

8.0 (Over -105/Under -115)

Guardians vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Tanner Bibee (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA in 2025)

Guardians vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CLEG, SNLA

Guardians record: 3-2

Dodgers record: 3-1

Guardians vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Tanner Bibee OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Tanner Bibee battled through five innings against Seattle in his first start, allowing three runs on four hits (three home runs). More importantly, though, are the seven strikeouts he racked up on the road.

Bibee has had his ups and downs in the strikeout department in his career, and he’s just barely under a strikeout per inning with 497 Ks in 503 IP.

The righthander went OVER 4.5 strikeouts in 19 of 31 starts last season, including a seven-strikeout game in five innings against the Dodgers.

Guardians vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

Look, I know the Dodgers are good, but are they this good? Maybe they are, but I’m fading them as huge favorites tonight.

The Dodgers’ bats haven’t really gotten going yet, which was partially why they lost the series opener 4-2. The Guardians haven’t been hitting the cover off the ball either, but they did enough to win Bibee’s first start after he left the game.

I’ll back the Guardians on the run line for some extra insurance tonight at nearly even money, but the moneyline is worth a look as well.

Pick: Guardians +1.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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