Video: Dodger Fan Pens Song About Lost Love, Baseball

I get a lot of stuff. People send me all kinds of stuff, most of it baseball-related and much of which brings a smile to my face.

Just this weekend alone I received a copy of Fred Claire’s new book about this battle with skin cancer, "Extra Innings: Fred Claire's Journey to City of Hope and Finding a World Championship Team" (available July 7, 2020; look for a piece on that one in this space soon) and a fun music video tribute to baseball, absent for far too long this Memorial Day.

The song, “Bring Baseball Back to Us,” (subtitled "MLB vs. MLBPA") is by old pal, Bartt Warburton. He is a lifelong Dodgers fan and a long-portion-of-his-life Texas Rangers fan, in part because of his devotion to Nolan Ryan. Hence, the American League West club's jersey.

Disclaimer: Just so we're clear, that's not actually Rob Manfred in the video, OK? Don't send letters to the editor to complain about it. It's a joke, with the same Warburton appearing as both the commissioner and as himself. He does the Jerry Lewis/Eddie Murphy/Nutty Professor thing from time to time, where he plays all the characters in a piece. In another non-baseball video, for example, which can be found here.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

